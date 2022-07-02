OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Samsung Pakistan issues apology after outrage over ‘blasphemy’
Listen to this article

On July 1, Pakistani police detained 27 Samsung workers following an unruly mob's violent demonstration at a Karachi mall over suspected blasphemy. After a "WiFi device" put in at the Star City Mall allegedly aired blasphemous remarks, riots broke out. The demonstrators vandalised the mall's signboards after congregating there.

"Realising the gravity of the matter, the Preedy SHO rushed to the spot, got the device shut, and seized it," according to the police statement.

Police detained 27 employees of Samsung, which had provided the device. "Twenty-seven men from the Samsung office have been detained and an inquiry is underway," police said.

According to a police spokesman, they are attempting to identify the person who installed the device with the assistance of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) CyberCrime Wing. Samsung Pakistan said in a statement that it remained unbiased regarding religious beliefs. The company added that internal inquiries into the situation had "immediately" begun.

"Samsung Electronics has reiterated its firm stance that it endeavours to maintain objectivity on all matters of religious significance ... with reference to the recent developments in Karachi, Samsung Electronics stands firm on its stance that the company has the utmost respect for all religious sentiments and beliefs and holds the religion of Islam in utmost respect," it said.

“In matters of religious significance, Samsung prides itself on a consistently neutral and unbiased approach and always maintains it's impartiality towards religions. With reference to the recent developments in Karachi, Samsung Electronics stands firm on its stance that the company has utmost respect for all religious sentiments and beliefs and holds the religion of Islam in utmost respect. As a multinational company, Samsung believes that it has a part to play in societal matters, which is why the company has immediately started internal investigations into the matter."

Blasphemy is seen as a very sensitive topic in Pakistan, and those who are accused of it are frequently the targets of extremist organisations. A Sri Lankan worker in a factory was murdered by his coworkers last year on blasphemy-related charges.

What is blasphemy?

Blasphemy is disrespectful language used to write or speak about God. As per individual religious practices, the idea may differ on what to consider blasphemous.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
An ambulance carrying the body of a man, who according to police was killed by a gunman during a proceeding at a judicial complex, moves out of the Khyber Medical College (KMC) morgue, in Peshawar, Pakistan (REUTERS)

US asks Pak to reform 'abused blasphemy laws' after killing of citizen in court

1 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Nadeem James was arrested in July 2016, accused by a friend of sharing material ridiculing the Prophet Mohammad on the WhatsApp messaging service. Photo: AFP

Pakistani court sentences Christian man to death for blasphemy

1 min read . 16 Sep 2017
“Blasphemy” is a very sensitive issue in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan court suggests changes to notorious blasphemy law to stop its misuse

2 min read . 12 Aug 2017
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout