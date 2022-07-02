On July 1, Pakistani police detained 27 Samsung workers following an unruly mob's violent demonstration at a Karachi mall over suspected blasphemy. After a "WiFi device" put in at the Star City Mall allegedly aired blasphemous remarks, riots broke out. The demonstrators vandalised the mall's signboards after congregating there.

"Realising the gravity of the matter, the Preedy SHO rushed to the spot, got the device shut, and seized it," according to the police statement.

Police detained 27 employees of Samsung, which had provided the device. "Twenty-seven men from the Samsung office have been detained and an inquiry is underway," police said.

According to a police spokesman, they are attempting to identify the person who installed the device with the assistance of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) CyberCrime Wing. Samsung Pakistan said in a statement that it remained unbiased regarding religious beliefs. The company added that internal inquiries into the situation had "immediately" begun.

"Samsung Electronics has reiterated its firm stance that it endeavours to maintain objectivity on all matters of religious significance ... with reference to the recent developments in Karachi, Samsung Electronics stands firm on its stance that the company has the utmost respect for all religious sentiments and beliefs and holds the religion of Islam in utmost respect," it said.

Blasphemy is seen as a very sensitive topic in Pakistan, and those who are accused of it are frequently the targets of extremist organisations. A Sri Lankan worker in a factory was murdered by his coworkers last year on blasphemy-related charges.

What is blasphemy?

Blasphemy is disrespectful language used to write or speak about God. As per individual religious practices, the idea may differ on what to consider blasphemous.

