Samsung Pakistan issues apology after outrage over ‘blasphemy’2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM IST
Pakistan Police earlier detained 27 Samsung employees after protests over alleged blasphemy.
Pakistan Police earlier detained 27 Samsung employees after protests over alleged blasphemy.
Listen to this article
On July 1, Pakistani police detained 27 Samsung workers following an unruly mob's violent demonstration at a Karachi mall over suspected blasphemy. After a "WiFi device" put in at the Star City Mall allegedly aired blasphemous remarks, riots broke out. The demonstrators vandalised the mall's signboards after congregating there.