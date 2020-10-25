Home >News >World >Samsung's Lee leaves behind $21 billion wealth for inheritance
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee listens to a question from a reporter after touring the Samsung booth at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee listens to a question from a reporter after touring the Samsung booth at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo (REUTERS)

Samsung's Lee leaves behind $21 billion wealth for inheritance

2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2020, 03:27 PM IST Reuters

  • Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, and had stakes in four listed Samsung companies
  • His two known houses in central Seoul are the priciest individual homes in the country

Lee Kun-hee, South Korea's richest person and chairman of Samsung Electronics Co, died on Sunday, leaving behind considerable assets subject to be potentially inherited by his surviving family as well as inheritance tax. Here is a rundown of his net worth, which Forbes says amounts to $20.9 billion, and expected inheritance tax.

STOCKS

Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, and had stakes in four listed Samsung companies valued at about 18.2 trillion won ($16.1 billion) as of Friday's closing price.

His stock ownership included 4.18% of Samsung Electronics common shares and 0.08% of preferred shares, worth about 15 trillion won in total; a 20.76% stake in Samsung Life Insurance worth about 2.6 trillion won; a 2.88% stake in Samsung C&T worth about 564 billion won; and a 0.01% stake in Samsung SDS worth about 1.67 billion won, according to Reuters calculations based on Fair Trade Commission data.

REAL ESTATE

His two known houses in central Seoul are the priciest individual homes in the country, with ground area of 1,245.1 and 3,422.9 square metres, respectively. They were valued at about 40.9 billion won and 34.2 billion won, Yonhap news agency reported earlier this year.

HEFTY INHERITANCE TAX

According to South Korean tax rules, before applying the country's 50% inheritance tax rate on listed stocks, a 20% premium is added to the appraisal value of the deceased person's holdings, which will be based on the four-month average of the shares' closing market price before and after the death.

On current estimates, the inheritance tax for the above stocks alone is expected to be around 10.6 trillion won, according to a Reuters calculation.

CHILDREN'S WEALTH

Jay Y. Lee, de facto heir to the elder Lee, has stakes worth a total of about 7.2 trillion won in six of Samsung Group's listed affiliates as of Friday's closing, according to a Reuters calculation.

The younger Lee has a 0.7% stake in Samsung Electronics and a 17.3% stake in Samsung C&T, the group's de facto holding firm. He also owns a 9.2% stake in Samsung SDS, 1.5% in Samsung Engineering, and less than 0.1% of Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance each, according to regulatory filings.

Daughters Lee Boo-jin, CEO of Hotel Shilla, and Lee Seo-hyun, who runs the Samsung Foundation, each own stakes in Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS worth about 1.6 trillion won.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, right, greets people from the South Korean delegation in Durban, South Africa, for the 123rd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session that will decide the host city for the 2018 Olympics Winter Games. Lee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died, a Samsung statement said Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was 78. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File) (AP)

Lee Kun-hee: 'Hermit king' of the Samsung empire

4 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout