Samsung's Lee: Tainted titan who built a global tech giant

At Samsung's human resources development centre, the tens of thousands of employees attending training sessions pay a silent vigil to a mock-up of the drab Frankfurt hotel conference room - with furniture specially imported from Germany. As most of Samsung's 260,886 regular staff, according to South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, are in their 20s and 30s and didn't experience Lee's managerial heyday first-hand, this homage serves to remind them of the need to 'think crisis," several people who have been trained at the centre said.