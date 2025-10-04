Sanae Takaichi wins LDP elections, likely to replace Shigeru Ishiba as first female Japan PM

Former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, secured victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election on Saturday, according to Kyodo News. The report noted that Takaichi won against Agriculture Minister and son of former PM Junichiro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, in a runoff vote. She will succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as party leader and is anticipated to become the first female prime minister of the country.

As the new leader of the LDP with a term extending until 2027, Sanae Takaichi is expected to become Japan's next prime minister later this month. This is due to the minority coalition with their partner, the Komeito party, remaining the largest faction in parliament, while opposition parties remain divided, according to Kyodo News.

It also mentioned that among the five candidates, Takaichi, Shinjiro Koizumi, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi were viewed as the main contenders.

“Recently, I have heard harsh voices from across the country saying we don’t know what the LDP stands for anymore. That sense of urgency drove me. I wanted to turn people’s anxieties about their daily lives and the future into hope,” Reuters quoted Takaichi as saying in a speech prior to the second-round vote.

Ishiba announced his decision to quit in early September, taking responsibility for the ruling coalition's loss of majority in the July House of Councillors election. Kyodo News reported that under Ishiba’s leadership, who had only assumed office earlier that month, the coalition also lost its majority in the October 2024 House of Representatives election.

Who is Sanae Takaichi? Born in Nara, western Japan, Takaichi is the first member of her family to enter politics and has often distinguished herself from the establishment. A former heavy-metal drummer and motorcycle enthusiast, she began her political career in 1993 and has held several important cabinet positions, including Minister for Economic Security from 2022 to 2024.

She has frequently cited former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as her role model and has now broken what she described as “Japan’s highest glass ceiling.” However, despite her symbolic rise, she is not recognised for advocating gender equality.

Sanae Takaichi's policies and vision

A protégé of the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi has been closely linked to Japan’s nationalist right wing for a long time. She endorses Abe’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy and pushes for enhanced defense capabilities to address increasing threats from China and North Korea.

Takaichi advocates a “Japan First” foreign policy, stressing that Tokyo should prioritise acting “foremost in its national interest.” During a campaign debate, she criticised Japan’s tariff agreement with the United States, describing parts of it as “unequal".

