Sanctions will only complicate...,' China’s foreign minister responds as Trump urges NATO to impose 50-100% tariffs

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised Trump's call for NATO allies to impose heavy tariffs on China. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated14 Sep 2025, 10:56 AM IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi responds to US President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, "“War cannot solve problems, sanctions will only complicate them," in response to US President Donald Trump's earlier post urging NATO allies to impose heavy tariffs on China to weaken its ties with Russia, Reuters reported.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to say that NATO member countries must impose as much as 50-100% tariffs on China to break its economic ‘grip’ over Russia, adding that it shall be withdrawn only after the war between Russia and Ukraine is ended.

(This is a developing story, check for more updates)

 
 
