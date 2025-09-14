Sanctions will only complicate...,' China’s foreign minister responds as Trump urges NATO to impose 50-100% tariffs

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, "“War cannot solve problems, sanctions will only complicate them," in response to US President Donald Trump's earlier post urging NATO allies to impose heavy tariffs on China to weaken its ties with Russia, Reuters reported.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to say that NATO member countries must impose as much as 50-100% tariffs on China to break its economic ‘grip’ over Russia, adding that it shall be withdrawn only after the war between Russia and Ukraine is ended.