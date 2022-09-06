Sanjay Verma appointed next high commissioner to Canada

Sanjay Verma appointed next high commissioner to Canada1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
- Among other postings, Verma has served in Indian missions in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam and Turkey. He has also served as Consul General of India in Milan, Italy.
NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma has been appointed as India’s next high commissioner to Canada, while Amit Kumar, currently Consulate General of India in Chicago, has been named the next ambassador to the Republic of Korea.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Verma is a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service and is currently the ambassador of India to Japan. He is expected to take up the Canada assignment shortly.
