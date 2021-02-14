OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Sanofi confirms both covid-19 shots could be ready this year
FILE PHOTO: A Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo (REUTERS)
Sanofi confirms both covid-19 shots could be ready this year

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 09:33 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The company’s messenger RNA-based vaccine candidate -- being jointly developed with Translate Bio Inc. -- will probably enter early stage trials in March

Sanofi’s two Covid-19 vaccines are entering new phases of trials in coming weeks and both could be available by the end of the year, said Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi’s more advanced vaccine candidate, being jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, will enter another Phase II trial later this month, and there have been no problems with getting the right formulations, Triomphe said in a phone interview. His comments came in response to an earlier report in French weekly Journal du Dimanche, questioning whether they would be ready.

The company’s messenger RNA-based vaccine candidate -- being jointly developed with Translate Bio Inc. -- will probably enter early stage trials in March and could be approved by end of year if regulators don’t demand large-scale late-stage trials, he said.

