Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Sanofi confirms both covid-19 shots could be ready this year
FILE PHOTO: A Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Sanofi confirms both covid-19 shots could be ready this year

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The company’s messenger RNA-based vaccine candidate -- being jointly developed with Translate Bio Inc. -- will probably enter early stage trials in March

Sanofi’s two Covid-19 vaccines are entering new phases of trials in coming weeks and both could be available by the end of the year, said Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi’s two Covid-19 vaccines are entering new phases of trials in coming weeks and both could be available by the end of the year, said Thomas Triomphe, head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi’s more advanced vaccine candidate, being jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, will enter another Phase II trial later this month, and there have been no problems with getting the right formulations, Triomphe said in a phone interview. His comments came in response to an earlier report in French weekly Journal du Dimanche, questioning whether they would be ready.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO team finds possible signs of wider COVID outbreak in Wuhan on Dec 20: Report

2 min read . 11:00 PM IST

Italy gets green superministry as Draghi eyes EU funds

3 min read . 10:59 PM IST

Mint Lite | Myanmar protests, Hong Kong money flow probe, Japan quake & more

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST

Thousands march in Japan to protest Myanmar coup, biggest demonstration so far

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

Sanofi’s more advanced vaccine candidate, being jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, will enter another Phase II trial later this month, and there have been no problems with getting the right formulations, Triomphe said in a phone interview. His comments came in response to an earlier report in French weekly Journal du Dimanche, questioning whether they would be ready.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO team finds possible signs of wider COVID outbreak in Wuhan on Dec 20: Report

2 min read . 11:00 PM IST

Italy gets green superministry as Draghi eyes EU funds

3 min read . 10:59 PM IST

Mint Lite | Myanmar protests, Hong Kong money flow probe, Japan quake & more

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST

Thousands march in Japan to protest Myanmar coup, biggest demonstration so far

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company’s messenger RNA-based vaccine candidate -- being jointly developed with Translate Bio Inc. -- will probably enter early stage trials in March and could be approved by end of year if regulators don’t demand large-scale late-stage trials, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.