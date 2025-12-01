Sao Paulo blackout leaves 1.4M without power, hundreds of flights canceled

SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 1.4 million Sao Paulo residents had no electricity on Thursday after strong winds caused several trees to collapse onto the Brazilian metropolis' grid the day before. Local authorities said there were no injuries, but almost 400 flights were canceled.

Utility Enel has provided no deadline for services to return. One of its directors, Marcelo Puertas, told journalists the Italian company has 1,300 people working to solve the issue since winds of about 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles) started hitting Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo city hall said 231 trees have fallen due to what it calls effects of an extratropical cyclone formed in the south of Brazil. Aviation authorities say most of the canceled flights were at the local Congonhas airport, but added that Guarulhos International Airport, outside the city, was also affected.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes, whose administration is responsible for trimming the trees that were pushed against the grid, told journalists Wednesday night he had told the company that it was not putting all of its efforts to fix the problems.

“Every time something happens, we are left behind without electricity,” said Nunes, who called the Italian utility company “irresponsible.” The grid's status on Wednesday was even worse, with more than 2 million Sao Paulo residents without electricity.

On Thursday, several cars with the Enel logo were filmed in the company’s parking lot in downtown Sao Paulo, which further enraged residents and authorities.