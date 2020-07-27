SAP picked by Moderna to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine candidate

SAP picked by Moderna to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine candidate1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
BERLIN : Business software group SAP has been selected by Moderna to help distribute the potential COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S. pharmaceuticals company is developing, CEO Christian Klein said on Monday.
"Moderna just selected SAP to help with distribution of the potential vaccine it is developing," Klein told analysts on a conference call, discussing the development of SAP's logistics and supply-chain business.
Moderna Inc said earlier it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus programme.
