'Sar pe laal topi Rusi...': Modi recalls Raj Kapoor's classic song, Mithun Chakraborty in Moscow speech | Watch

PM Modi invoked a classic Hindi song and praised Russian President Putin as India's 'all-weather' friend during his address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow. He emphasized the importance of peace talks over conflict.

Updated9 Jul 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme, in Moscow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme, in Moscow, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked a Raj Kapoor classic song on Tuesday while addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow. PM Modi also pointed to the enduring popularity of Indian actors Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in Russia.

Recalling the popular classic Hindi song ‘Sar pe lal topi Rusi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani’, sang by Mukesh and featuring Raj Kapoor, PM Modi said its sentiments are still relevant today. During his address, PM Modi mentioned actor Mithun Chakraborty and hailed his popularity in Russia.

Watch: 'Sir Pe Lal Topi Rusi': PM #modi Quotes Raj Kapoor Song In Address To Indian Diaspora In #russia

Further, PM Modi also lauded his 'all-weather' friend Russian President Vladimir Putin. "On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to mind of every Indian is India's all-weather friend (sukh-dukh ka saathi) and a trusted ally," Modi said.

"No matter how low the temperature dips below minus during Russian winter, India-Russia friendship has always remained in 'plus'; it is full of warmth. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister's praise of Putin, during an address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow, came amid attempts by Western powers to isolate the Russian leader over the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets and that no solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield. The statements were made as the two leaders held talks on the spectre of the Ukraine conflict.

In his televised opening remarks, Modi conveyed to Putin and assured the world community that India was on the side of peace and was ready to contribute to ending the Ukraine conflict.

"For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential...Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he said.

