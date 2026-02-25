Sara Netanyahu receives PM Modi in Tel Aviv: Know about her family, career, more

Sara Netanyahu accompanied husband and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, where they had a warm exchange. Sara Netanyahu wore a saffron outfit, which Benjamin pointed to the Indian prime minister.

Born in November 1958 in the northern Israeli town of Tivon, near Haifa, Sara Netanyahu is the mother Yair and Avner Netanyahu.

Sara Netanyahu completed her studies at Greenberg High School in Tivon. As a teenager, she also worked as a correspondent for the Ma'ariv Lanoar weekly magazine for Israeli teenagers.

From 1977 to 1979, Sara Netanyahu worked as a psychotechnical diagnostician in the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Unit, assessing candidates for courses and special units within the IDF and other security agencies. Also Read | PM Modi lands in Tel Aviv: Defence, diplomacy and trade — what changed in India-Israel ties after 2014 | Explained

In 1979, she completed her Bachelor's degree in psychology from the Tel Aviv University and later went on to work as at the Tel Hashomer Hospital rehabilitation unit. According to an Israeli website, she completed her masters's degree from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She also worked as a flight attendant for El Al airlines.

Back in 2018, Sara, remembering her time as a flight attendant, said, “I had a very nostalgic morning. I remember my nights as a flight attendant when we brought new immigrants to Israel. We would take off with an empty plane and return to Israel packed with families, children, and the elderly. I was so excited for the passengers. They didn’t know the language but they knew they were coming home.”

Sara Netanyahu reportedly met Benjamin when she worked as a flight attendant.

Sara Netanyahu volunteered with ‘Hand in Hand’ and ‘Step Forward,’ and supported other organizations aiding children with cancer, special needs, and shelters for abused women, according to the reports. She continues to volunteer as a child psychologist.

PM Modi's visit to Israel As the Indian prime minister landed in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit, from February 25 to February 26, Benjamin Netanyahu reflected on the close personal rapport shared by the two leaders.

“My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional,” he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu further said that the two leaders share a close personal relationship, “speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries.”

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will attend a festive reception at the Knesset and visit an innovation event in Jerusalem. Later, a joint dinner will be hosted.

“Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.