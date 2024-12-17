The tragic and harrowing case of 10-year-old Sara Sharif has shocked the UK as her father and stepmother have been sentenced to life in prison for her murder. Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of orchestrating a prolonged campaign of abuse that ultimately led to Sara's death. The case exposed devastating details of neglect, violence.

The father and the stepmother of a severely abused 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (December 17) for her murder. Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were convicted of murder last week after prosecutors described the case as part of a “campaign of abuse” against the young girl.

Sara Sharif’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing the girl’s death and received a sentence of 16 years in prison.

Following the child’s death, the three fled to Pakistan, with Urfan Sharif reportedly phoning UK police to confess that he had “legally punished her, and she died,” adding that he “beat her up too much” but did not intend to kill her.

London police discovered Sara’s body under a blanket in her bunk bed on August 10, 2023.

The three returned to Britain more than a month later and were arrested on suspicion of murder. The trial exposed the horrifying details of Sara’s abuse, including over 70 fresh injuries and numerous older injuries, such as bruises, burns, fractures, and bite marks.

Justice John Cavanagh described Sara’s death as “the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults, and what can only be described as the torture of this small child.” He emphasized the incomprehensible cruelty involved, stating that “none of you have shown a shred of true remorse.”

The case has sparked calls for reforms in the child protection system. Rachel de Souza, England’s children’s commissioner, described Sara’s death as a “heartbreaking reminder of the profound weaknesses in our child protection system that, as a country, we have failed time and time again to correct.”

Family court records released following the trial revealed that Urfan Sharif and his former wife, Olga Sharif, had previously been on the social services' radar three years before Sara was born. Despite reports of physical abuse and neglect, accusations against Urfan Sharif were never tested in court.

Surrey County Council has pledged to review the circumstances of Sara’s death following repeated warnings about the likelihood of physical and emotional abuse in the family. Child services reportedly investigated after Sara’s school reported visible bruises, but no further action was taken.

During the trial, it was revealed that Sara’s parents made her wear a hijab, not for religious reasons, but to hide the bruises all over her body. Prosecutors indicated that the violence had become so normalized that no one reacted when Sara appeared visibly injured at family gatherings.

Her father initially blamed his wife for Sara’s death but later admitted full responsibility. He confessed to throttling Sara with his hands and battering her with a cricket bat and other objects.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, criticized the actions of her daughter’s killers, calling them “cowards, sadists, and executioners.” In a statement read during the trial, she added, “She is now an angel who looks down on us from heaven, she is no longer experiencing violence.”