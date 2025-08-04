Sara Tendulkar is now a brand ambassador of Australia tourism: 5 things to know about the Come and Say G'day campaign

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the Australian government's new tourism campaign, named Come and Say G-day.
According to an Economic Times report, the $130 million campaign aims to encourage international travellers to take an Australian holiday.
This campaign will reportedly first go live in China on August 7, and will then progressively roll out in other key markets before the end of the year.
