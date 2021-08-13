SARS-CoV2 origin: WHO asks China to provide data, retesting of lab samples

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked China to share raw data and allow retesting of samples in labs outside the country to advance studies on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 to address the “lab hypothesis".

Following the publication of the WHO-China joint report of phase one study of the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 in March 2021, WHO has outlined the next series of studies that need to be undertaken and continues to be in discussions with member states and experts.

China and a number of other member states have written to WHO regarding the basis for further studies of the SARS-CoV-2 “lab hypothesis." They have also suggested that the origins study has been politicised, or that WHO has acted due to political pressure.

“On review of the phase one study report, WHO determined that there was insufficient scientific evidence to rule any of the hypotheses out. Specifically, in order to address the “lab hypothesis," it is important to have access to all data and consider scientific best practice and look at the mechanisms WHO already has in place. WHO is only focused on science, providing solutions and building solidarity," said the UN health agency.

WHO called for all governments to depoliticise the situation and cooperate to accelerate origins studies, and importantly to work together to develop a common framework for future emerging pathogens of pandemic potential.

WHO is working with a number of countries that have reported detection of SARS-CoV-2 in samples from stored biological specimens from 2019. For example, in Italy, WHO facilitated an independent evaluation by international laboratories of the findings of one such study, which included blind retesting of pre-pandemic blood samples.

“Sharing raw data and giving permission for the retesting of samples in labs outside of Italy reflects scientific solidarity at its best and is no different from what we encourage all countries, including China, to support so that we can advance the studies of the origins quickly and effectively," said WHO.

WHO’s priority is for scientists to build on the first phase of studies, implement the recommendations outlined in the March 2021 report and accelerate scientific efforts on all hypotheses. Searching for the origins of any novel pathogen is a difficult process, which is based on science, and takes collaboration, dedication and time, the UN agency said.

WHO reiterated that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring. It is vitally important to know how the covid-19 pandemic began, to set an example for establishing the origins of all future animal-human spillover events.

“Countries have a collective responsibility to work together in the true spirit of partnership and to ensure scientists and experts have the space they need to find the origins of the worst pandemic in a century. Building on what has already been learned, the next series of studies would include a further examination of the raw data from the earliest cases and sera from potential early cases in 2019. Access to data is critically important for evolving our understanding of science and should not be politicised in any way," WHO said.

The International Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, is a new advisory group for WHO, which will be responsible for advising WHO on the development of a global framework to systematically study the emergence of future emerging pathogens with pandemic potential. For SARS-CoV-2, it will support the rapid undertaking of recommended studies outlined in the March 2021 report, the WHO said.

“Analysing and improving lab safety and protocols in all laboratories around the world, including in China, is important for our collective biosafety and security," said WHO.

In reaction to WHO’s ask, China on Friday rejected calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

Pressure is once more mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the orgins of a pandemic which has killed more than four million people and paralysed economies worldwide since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China has hit back, reiterating its position that the initial investigation was enough and that calls for more data were motivated by politics instead of scientific inquiry.

"We oppose political tracing ... and abandoning the joint report" issued after the WHO expert team's Wuhan visit in January, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters. "We support scientific tracing" as reported by AFP.

That report said virus jumping from bats to humans via an intermediate animal was the most probable scenario, while a leak from Wuhan's virology labs was "extremely unlikely".

Ma rejected suggestions of new lines of investigation.

"The conclusions and recommendations of WHO and China joint report were recognised by the international community and the scientific community," he said.

"Future global traceability work should and can only be further carried out on the basis of this report, rather than starting a new one."

