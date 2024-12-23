Satellite images show North Korea boosting arms flow to Russia

The arms deals with Russia could have earned up to $5.5 billion for North Korea since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to Olena Guseinova, a researcher at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, who analyzed intelligence reports, leaked documents and ammunition prices from previous North Korean arms deals. Russia could pay Pyongyang up to $572 million annually for the troops North Korea has supplied. That is more than double the peak trade between Russia and North Korea, which reached around $233 million in 2005, Guseinova estimated.