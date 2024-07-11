Saudia flight catches fire while landing at Peshawar airport; ‘all guests and crew evacuated’

  • The landing gear of a Saudia flight from Riyadh caught fire after landing at Peshawar airport in Pakistan.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Saudia Airlines fire: Passengers disembarked the aircraft using the emergency slide.
Saudia Airlines fire: Passengers disembarked the aircraft using the emergency slide.

A Saudia flight from Riyadh caught fire after landing at Peshawar’s airport in Pakistan on Thursday.

Upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, air traffic controllers witnessed a fire and smoke on the left-hand side of the landing gear.

Soon, the controller informed the pilot and rescue teams, following which fire vehicles extinguished the flames.

No casualties were reported in the incident and all crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

According to Samaa TV, a few minor injured passengers were administered first aid.

There were 276 passengers and 21 crew members inside the plane disembarking the aircraft using the emergency slide.

In a statement, Saudia said that the aircraft was immediately stopped, and the relevant authorities were notified.

"Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped, and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide," reported ANI, quoting Saudia.

The airline said that the aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists.

According to Bloomberg, the aircraft, a seven year old Airbus A330-300.

“The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident,” DAWN quoted Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Saifullah as saying.

The airport is operational and all flights will continue as per their schedules, added DAWN quoting Peshawar airport officials.

Meanwhile, in June month, PTI reported that Saudia Group is keen to increase the number of flights connecting Saudi Arabia and India as well as provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services to Indian carriers.

Saudia Airlines, part of the group, currently operates 54 weekly flights connecting seven destinations in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 03:48 PM IST
HomeNewsworldSaudia flight catches fire while landing at Peshawar airport; ‘all guests and crew evacuated’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:50 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:49 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:44 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:48 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

554.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
41.25 (8.04%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.90
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
17.15 (7.8%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,460.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
98.25 (7.21%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,705.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
349.6 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue