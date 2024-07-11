A Saudia flight from Riyadh caught fire after landing at Peshawar’s airport in Pakistan on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, air traffic controllers witnessed a fire and smoke on the left-hand side of the landing gear.

Soon, the controller informed the pilot and rescue teams, following which fire vehicles extinguished the flames. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No casualties were reported in the incident and all crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

According to Samaa TV, a few minor injured passengers were administered first aid.

There were 276 passengers and 21 crew members inside the plane disembarking the aircraft using the emergency slide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, Saudia said that the aircraft was immediately stopped, and the relevant authorities were notified.

"Saudia clarifies that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. The aircraft was immediately stopped, and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide," reported ANI, quoting Saudia.

The airline said that the aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bloomberg, the aircraft, a seven year old Airbus A330-300.

“The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident," DAWN quoted Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Saifullah as saying.

The airport is operational and all flights will continue as per their schedules, added DAWN quoting Peshawar airport officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in June month, PTI reported that Saudia Group is keen to increase the number of flights connecting Saudi Arabia and India as well as provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services to Indian carriers.

Saudia Airlines, part of the group, currently operates 54 weekly flights connecting seven destinations in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

