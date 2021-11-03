Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

The trial results by Pfizer are the first of their kind for children under 12
1 min read . 09:06 PM IST Reuters

The authority added in a statement its decision was ‘based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CAIRO: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

CAIRO: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements". 

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements". 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!