Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

The authority added in a statement its decision was ‘based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CAIRO: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAIRO: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}