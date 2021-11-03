Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-111 min read . 09:06 PM IST
The authority added in a statement its decision was ‘based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements’
CAIRO: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.
The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
