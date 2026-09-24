Saudi Arabia alerts Mecca over potential missile, drone threat; 2nd warning this month

The Saudi defence issued alerts over a potential missile or drone threat targeting Mecca, a revered religious site in Islam, and other areas of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Yanbu and Tabuk. This is the second time this month the holiest site has received a similar warning.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger," it said, with separate warnings issued for the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu, as well as the Taif, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have been issued amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The ⁠Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of ​the ​north, ⁠have been launching attacks towards Saudi ​Arabia since declaring ​a ⁠naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes ⁠targeting ​Saudi vessels in ​the Red Sea.

The warning messages urged people to move to safer places immediately, including inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the threat had passed.

Residents were asked to avoid leaving their homes or buildings while the danger remained. They were also advised to keep away from open spaces, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops, as well as crowds and potentially hazardous locations.

Guidance for people outdoors and drivers People who were outside when the alert was issued were instructed to enter the nearest building or seek protection behind a solid barrier.

Motorists who received the warning while driving were told to pull over safely on the side of the road, keeping away from bridges and high-rise buildings, according to the Saudi Civil Defense.

Authorities also advised people against taking photographs or going near areas considered dangerous.

Emergency numbers and official updates Under the Saudi Civil Defense's guidance, anyone who spotted a danger was asked to call 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while 998 was provided as the emergency number for other parts of the kingdom.

Residents were also urged to rely on instructions and updates issued through official channels.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said earlier in the day that its forces had intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group, thwarting attacks targeting the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

"Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a series of posts on X.