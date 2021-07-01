Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia announces plan to launch second national airline

Saudi Arabia announces plan to launch second national airline

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
1 min read . 07:07 AM IST AFP

  • The airline, part of a push to turn the kingdom into a logistics hub, would be in addition to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, which has suffered losses for years

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler announced plans Wednesday to launch a second national airline, state media said, despite an already crowded aviation market struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, part of a push to turn the kingdom into a logistics hub, would be in addition to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, which has suffered losses for years.

"We aim... to increase international connectivity to 250 destinations, and alongside the launch of an additional new national carrier, we aim to double air cargo capacity to more than 4.5 million tons," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince did not say when the new airline would be launched, in what is seen as a crowded aviation sector in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabian Airlines faces growing competition from other Gulf carriers, including Dubai's Emirates Airline and the Doha-based Qatar Airways, which offer a wider network.

Under Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is currently in the midst of a major push to boost investments to fund ambitious plans to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

The kingdom is considering building a new airport in the capital Riyadh -- a base for a new airline -- to cater to international tourists and business travellers, according to Bloomberg News.

