Saudi Arabia: Are Umrah and Hajj visas the same? - Here’s what most people don’t know about the two religious visas

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries — including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh — until mid-June 2025. The move is intended to curb unauthorised participation in the Hajj and ensure a safer, better-organised pilgrimage.

However, there is some confusion regarding the suspension of Umrah visas, with many wondering how pilgrims will travel for Hajj. It is important to note that while both Umrah and Hajj visas are religious in nature, they serve two different purposes and are issued separately. Here's all you need to know

What are the differences between Umrah and Hajj visas? Both Umrah and Hajj relate to the pilgrimage to Mecca. However, they also differ in several respects.

As per Visa Saudi Arabia, the Hajj visa is issued exclusively during the Hajj period. The Saudi Arabian diplomatic authorities cannot issue a Hajj visa to any traveller. Consequently, the only way to obtain one is via the Nusuk Hajj website. Hajj visas are issued approximately two months before the pilgrimage. They are valid only for Medina and Medina and the areas dedicated to the sacred rites.

On the other hand, the Umrah visa is not issued for a fixed period. It is available throughout the year (outside the Hajj period). As a result, the holder of this visa can perform Umrah whenever the pilgrim wishes, the website adds.

How to apply for a Hajj visa? Visa Saudi Arabia states that Saudi Hajj visas must be applied through travel agents authorised by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj & Umrah. It cannot be applied for at Saudi embassies or missions abroad. The required documents include:

Valid passport and application

Health and vaccination certificates

Personal photo Saudi Hajj visas are usually processed in approximately 5 days. It is always advised to start your Saudi Hajj visa application process early so as to avoid possible delays or unforeseen circumstances.

The visa cannot be extended, and travellers should depart from Saudi Arabia before their visa expires.

How to apply for an Umrah visa? To obtain an Umrah visa from India, the candidate needs to apply through a licensed travel agency licensed by the Ministry of Hajj and accredited by the Embassy. The required documents include:

Valid passport and application

Health and vaccination certificates

Personal photo Umrah visas are issued starting from the 1st of Safar, the second month in the Islamic calendar. The last day to apply is at the end of Shaaban, the eighth month.

The visa is free of charge, and it expires at the end of the Umrah program.

What is the difference between Umrah and Hajj? Hajj is one of Islam's main pillars and a religious duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to go. Umrah, on the other hand, is not one of the pillars of Islam. It is a recommended practice (called a Sunna) and is not mandatory. Though Umrah is still a kind of religious obligation, it is not compulsory like Hajj. Advertisement

When is Hajj? This year, Hajj is expected to take place between the 4th of June and the 9th of June 2025 in the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Islamic calendar operates on the lunar cycle, so it appears to shift forward approximately 11-12 days each year as it corresponds to the Gregorian calendar.

Hajj takes place between the same dates each year, i.e. between the 8th and the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah each year, depending on the sighting of the moon.