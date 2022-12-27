Saudi Arabia asks citizens residing in Pakistan for caution, after US, Australia

After USA and Australia, Saudi Arabia on Monday became the latest country to issue an advisory for its citizens in Pakistan to limit their unnecessary movement and warned them to take caution in every possible way after Pakistan was rocked by several blasts on Sunday.
After USA and Australia, Saudi Arabia on Monday became the latest country to issue an advisory for its citizens in Pakistan to limit their unnecessary movement and warned them to take caution in every possible way after Pakistan was rocked by several blasts on Sunday.
The advisory issued urged the citizens residing in the country to limit travel within the city and to avoid visiting a five-star hotel in Islamabad because of the possible threat of a terrorist attack.
The advisory issued urged the citizens residing in the country to limit travel within the city and to avoid visiting a five-star hotel in Islamabad because of the possible threat of a terrorist attack.
"The Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level," the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad wrote on Twitter.
"The Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level," the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad wrote on Twitter.
Australia too, on Monday, issued a new travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan urging them to increase caution and limit travel within the city.
Australia too, on Monday, issued a new travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan urging them to increase caution and limit travel within the city.
"Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for the latest updates," read the advisory.
"Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for the latest updates," read the advisory.
Earlier on Sunday, the US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays.
Earlier on Sunday, the US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays.
"Heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned," read the US Govt advisory.
"Heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned," read the US Govt advisory.
In its statement issued on Sunday, the American embassy said that the US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.
In its statement issued on Sunday, the American embassy said that the US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.
"Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel," the statement said.
"Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel," the statement said.
The embassy also directed that as Islamabad has been placed on a 'Red Alert' citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, all mission personnel have been urged to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in the capital throughout the holiday season.
The embassy also directed that as Islamabad has been placed on a 'Red Alert' citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, all mission personnel have been urged to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in the capital throughout the holiday season.
It asked the US nationals to exercise vigilance at events and places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds while reviewing personal security plans.
It asked the US nationals to exercise vigilance at events and places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds while reviewing personal security plans.
Many army officials and civilians lost their lives as the country battles a fresh wave of terrorism. On Sunday, at least seven blasts took place in Pakistan's Balochistan where 5 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured.
Many army officials and civilians lost their lives as the country battles a fresh wave of terrorism. On Sunday, at least seven blasts took place in Pakistan's Balochistan where 5 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured.
At least 54 people were killed and several others injured when a dumper truck laden with explosives was detonated in front of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad’s red zone area on September 20, 2008.
At least 54 people were killed and several others injured when a dumper truck laden with explosives was detonated in front of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad’s red zone area on September 20, 2008.
TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November.
TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November.
Last month, TTP called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.
Last month, TTP called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.
In 2022, TTP killed more than 150 Pakistanis in multiple attacks. Since the end of the ceasefire, TTP conducted 33 attacks in which 35 security personnel were killed, claims TTP.
In 2022, TTP killed more than 150 Pakistanis in multiple attacks. Since the end of the ceasefire, TTP conducted 33 attacks in which 35 security personnel were killed, claims TTP.
According to national data, Pakistan has recorded 420 terrorist attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In the last three months alone, the TTP has claimed responsibility for 141 attacks.
According to national data, Pakistan has recorded 420 terrorist attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In the last three months alone, the TTP has claimed responsibility for 141 attacks.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.