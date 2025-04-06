Saudi Arabia bans visas for 14 countries including India; full list

Saudi Arabia visa ban: The government of Saudi Arabia has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending the issuance of certain visas to people of 14 countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.
The ban comes amid efforts to control overcrowding due to the Hajj pilgrimage.
According to multiple media reports, the ban will be in force until mid-June, when the Hajj pilgrimage is set to conclude.
Under the new guidelines, Umrah visas, business visit visas and family visit visas have been suspended, reports said.
The Saudi Arabia visa ban comes as a disappointment to pilgrims from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, from where thousands of people take the holy pilgrimage.
The authorities at Saudi Arabia said that the move has been made to stop people from from trying to perform Hajj without proper registration.
Officials have alleged that citizens from other nations have been visiting Saudi Arabia with Umrah visas or visit visas and overstaying illegally to perform Hajj at holy Mecca.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered authorities to ensure stricter visa regulation enforcements so that the country can conduct a smooth and secure Hajj pilgrimage.
As per reports, individuals from foreign countries will be issued visit visas or Umrah visas till April 13 as part of the new initiative. After that, no new visa will be issued to anyone from the 14 countries in the list
Reports have identified 13 nations that will face Saudi Arabia visa ban. One other country has not been clearly identified. The 13 identified countries are:
1. India
2. Pakistan
3. Bangladesh
4. Egypt
5. Indonesia
6. Iraq
7. Nigeria
8. Jordan
9. Algeria
10. Sudan
11. Ethiopia
12. Tunisia
13. Yemen
Notably, the decision comes after the tragedy during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, where over 1,000 people were killed in the event. Many of these pilgrims were unauthorised. Overcrowding and extreme heat acted as the catalyst behind the tragedy. Saudi Arabia now believes that a visa ban to restrict illegal visitors will facilitate a smooth Hajj pilgrimage, devoid of such tragedies.
