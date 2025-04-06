Saudi Arabia bans visas for 14 countries including India; full list

Saudi Arabia visa ban: The government of Saudi Arabia has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending the issuance of certain visas to people of 14 countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.

The ban comes amid efforts to control overcrowding due to the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to multiple media reports, the ban will be in force until mid-June, when the Hajj pilgrimage is set to conclude.

Which Saudi Arabia visas have been suspended? Under the new guidelines, Umrah visas, business visit visas and family visit visas have been suspended, reports said.

The Saudi Arabia visa ban comes as a disappointment to pilgrims from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, from where thousands of people take the holy pilgrimage.

Why did Saudi Arabia ban visas? The authorities at Saudi Arabia said that the move has been made to stop people from from trying to perform Hajj without proper registration.

Officials have alleged that citizens from other nations have been visiting Saudi Arabia with Umrah visas or visit visas and overstaying illegally to perform Hajj at holy Mecca.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered authorities to ensure stricter visa regulation enforcements so that the country can conduct a smooth and secure Hajj pilgrimage.

When will Saudi Arabia visa ban start? As per reports, individuals from foreign countries will be issued visit visas or Umrah visas till April 13 as part of the new initiative. After that, no new visa will be issued to anyone from the 14 countries in the list

Full list of countries facing Saudi Arabia visa ban Reports have identified 13 nations that will face Saudi Arabia visa ban. One other country has not been clearly identified. The 13 identified countries are:

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. Bangladesh

4. Egypt

5. Indonesia

6. Iraq

7. Nigeria

8. Jordan

9. Algeria

10. Sudan

11. Ethiopia

12. Tunisia

13. Yemen

