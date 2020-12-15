Saudi Arabia begins registering people for COVID-19 vaccination: Report

Saudi Arabia's health ministry has begun registering citizens and foreign residents for vaccination against COVID-19, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The news comes just days after Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced that it has approved the registration of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in the country, after Pfizer submitted a request to approve registering the vaccine, so that health authorities can then import and use the vaccine.

"The decision of the Authority’s approval of registering the vaccine was based on the data provided by Pfizer on November 24, 2020, as soon as the requirements were completed, the Authority began reviewing and evaluating the registration files from several aspects," SFDA said in a statement.

Regarding the arrival date of the vaccine and the start of using it, the health ministry said that based on the approval issued today, concerned health authorities will start the import procedures according to concerned standards and requirements.

The health ministry will analyze samples from each incoming vaccine shipment before using it to ensure its quality. The Ministry of Health will announce the date of the vaccine's arrival and the start of using it after

The kingdom, which has one of the largest populations in the Middle East, has been reporting a steady decline in the daily number of coronavirus cases for months, reaching as low as 125 on Monday. Total cases are around 360,000 and deaths stand at about 6,000.

