Saudi Arabia comes under missile, drone attack from Yemen rebels

Efforts to propel peacemaking in Yemen have been complicated in recent months by infighting between forces loyal to Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council backed by the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi-led coalition has called on the sides to cease fire and implement a planned power-sharing deal that unraveled amid the fighting, a move that would not only ease the bloodshed in Yemen but also mend a rift between the kingdom and its top Gulf ally, the UAE.