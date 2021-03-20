Saudi Arabia: Drones attack oil facility in Riyadh

The Saudi statement did not blame the Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours earlier, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie reported the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh, without providing evidence for what he described as a “high-accuracy hit." Riyadh lies some 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Yemen's soil, but the rebels have fired drones and missiles at the Saudi capital before.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}