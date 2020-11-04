Saudi Arabia eases controversial restrictions on foreign workers

Currently, foreign workers are tied to an employment sponsor whose permission they need to move to another job, leave the country on vacation or even to replace a lost ID. Under the new rules, they will still need to pay for an “exit visa" to leave the country, but they will be able to request it on their own through the government’s “Absher" system, without their employer’s consent. They will also be able to use Absher to request a transfer of sponsorship to another employer, regardless of whether their current employer approves.