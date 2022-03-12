This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Saudi Arabia executes 81 for terror offences; highest number recorded in one day
1 min read.07:51 PM ISTAFP
Of the 81 people, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven were Yemeni and one was a Syrian national
SPA says those executed were tried in Saudi courts, with trials overseen by 13 judges over three separate stages for each individual
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences, exceeding the total number of executions in the kingdom in the whole of last year.
All had been "found guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, saying they included convicts linked to the Islamic State group, or to Al-Qaeda, Yemen's Huthi rebel forces or "other terrorist organisations".
