OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (via REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (via REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 07:11 PM IST Reuters

Prince Faisal said that Riyadh will continue to consult with Washington with regards to the Iran nuclear deal

LONDON/DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was optimistic that it would have "excellent relations" with the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden and that it would continue to talk with Washington regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

"I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations where it worked with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview with Arabiya TV.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Enforcement Directorate will probe the possible ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the accused and the alleged subsequent creation of illegal wealth by them.

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Commuters are seen inside a metro train operated by the Paris transport network

Limit Covid-19 spread by not talking in public transports, say French doctors

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Sri Lankan municipal health workers take a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Colombo

Sri Lanka to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India next week: President

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu

Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST

Biden pledged on the election campaign trail to reassess ties with Saudi Arabia, a state he described as a "pariah" in 2019. Biden has said he will take a firmer stand on Saudi’s human rights record and the devastating Yemen war.

Prince Faisal said that Riyadh will continue to consult with Washington with regards to the Iran nuclear deal. The United States pulled out in 2018 of the 2015 deal between major powers and Iran, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions. "I believe basically the consultations will be around reaching a solid and strong agreement that takes into account Iran's failure to comply. ..with strong monitoring factors to ensure the implementation of the agreement," Prince Faisal said.

Biden has said that if Tehran resumed strict compliance with the agreement Washington would too.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies including the United Arab Emirates, concerned about Iran’s ballistic missiles and regional network of proxies, supported Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Tehran and welcomed his decision to quit the nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran.

They have said that this time around they should be included in any potential negotiations between the Biden administration and Iran on a new nuclear deal, to ensure it addresses Iran’s missile capabilities and “malign activity".

The minister reiterated the kingdom's stance that having a peace agreement with Israel is conditional on implementing the Arab Peace Initiative.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout