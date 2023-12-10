Saudi Arabia eyes majority control of London’s Heathrow Airport
Heathrow Airport: At least one shareholder is close to selling its stake after Saudi Public Investment Fund, together with the investment company Ardian, in which Saudi Arabia is an investor, agreed to buy the 25% stake held by Spain’s Ferrovial SE in late November
Saudi Arabia may ultimately gain majority control of London Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest, as several shareholders consider the sale of their interests, the Times reported on Sunday.
