Saudi Arabia flight suspension: Full list of Indian, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, US, Japan and European flights cancelled

Several counties have restricted their flight operations to and from Saudi Arabia in the wake of Houthi attacks on civilian and aviation infrastructure. In India, carriers Air India, Akas Air and IndiGo have extended flight suspensions to the Gulf country as authorities confirmed the death of an Indian national in the October 10 Riyadh airport attack.

Flights from the UAE, France, Japan and the United States have also been affected. The flight suspensions come amid heightened security concerns following attacks on civilian airports, aircraft and aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

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Here's full list of airlines which have cancelled travel to Saudi Arabia:

India 1. Air India and Air India Express: The Indian carrier has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20.

2. Akasa Air: The airline said it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

3. IndiGo: It announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

Saudi Arabia

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Middle-East Qatar Airways: The Qatari carrier has ​temporarily suspended flights to ​and from ​Riyadh and Dammam.

Emirates: Emirates continues to face disruption across its Saudi Arabian network, with services between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam among those affected, Gulf Business reported.

Etihad Airways: According to the airline’s latest official travel advisory, the following cancellations remain in effect:

Riyadh: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Sunday, October 18.

All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Sunday, October 18. Dammam: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Sunday, October 18.

All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Sunday, October 18. Jeddah: EY601 from Abu Dhabi and EY602 from Jeddah are cancelled through October 18. flydubai: Dubai-based airline extended cancellations affecting Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until Monday, October 19, according to a statement reported by ARN News, citing ongoing regional disruption.

Air Arabia: Sharjah services remain affected. Cancellations affected services to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif. Some flights, which were affected during the week, should not all be treated as confirmed cancellations for Friday, October 16.

Gulf Air: Bahrain's flag carrier cancelled its flights to and from Riyadh from October 12 to October 17.

International airlines: Latest Saudi flight suspensions AIR FRANCE-KLM: The Franco-Dutch group has extended a previous suspension of services to and from the ​Saudi capital until the ​end of October.

CATHAY PACIFIC: The Hong Kong flag carrier postponed the resumption of its Hong Kong–Dubai and Hong Kong–Riyadh routes through January 31, 2027.

DELTA: The American airline said it would delay its planned flights from Atlanta to Riyadh until March 2027.

LUFTHANSA: Carriers owned by the German airline group have cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16. No subsequent extension confirmed in the latest available information.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES: The Kuala Lumpur-based flag carrier cancelled flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until October 17 as a precautionary measure.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES: The national flag carrier of the Philippines extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until November 29.

When will Riyadh airport reopen? Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reportedly extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while authorities assess the safety and operational readiness of its facilities.

The latest Notice to Airmen indicates that the airport will remain closed until 2100 GMT on Saturday, October 17, equivalent to midnight in Saudi Arabia at the start of Sunday, October 18, Gulf Business reported. However, the deadline is not a confirmed reopening time.