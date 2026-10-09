Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict escalates: Airlines suspend Riyadh flights after attacks | Watch

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed a missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, escalating attacks on the kingdom’s aviation and energy infrastructure, The Guardian reported.
A Reuters report, citing three people briefed on the matter, said a commercial aircraft operated by Saudi state carrier Saudia Airlines was heavily damaged after catching fire while parked at an airport terminal on Thursday. Shrapnel from an interception or another projectile was believed to have caused the damage.
Videos circulating online on October 8–9 appeared to show thick black smoke and flames near the airport.
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Airlines suspended services after Houthi attacks targeted Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The evolving security situation prompted carriers to cancel or pause flights.
Reports said a parked commercial aircraft at King Khalid International Airport caught fire and was damaged, possibly by shrapnel. The precise circumstances and cause had not been confirmed.
Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air suspended Riyadh flights until October 10, while IndiGo cancelled its flights until October 9. Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Riyadh.
Air India and Air India Express said affected passengers could receive a full refund. Air India Express also offered complimentary rescheduling; options may vary by airline.
Check directly with the airline for the latest flight status and available refund or rescheduling options. The airlines said they were monitoring the security situation.
However, the precise circumstances surrounding the reported damage remain unclear.
LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos and does not vouch for the accuracy of the visuals circulating online.
The Houthis said they had targeted Riyadh airport and warned workers to stay away from energy facilities, which they threatened to attack. The latest strikes come amid intensifying fighting between the Iran-aligned group and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.
Lufthansa and Air India said they were suspending flights to Riyadh following the Houthi attacks, according to reports.
The escalation follows attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia that reportedly killed three people and wounded dozens, the country’s civil aviation authorities said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Earlier, the Houthis attacked Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones, Yemen’s Transport Ministry said.
The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has vowed retaliation, warning that the airport attacks “will not go unpunished”, Reuters reported.
The latest escalation follows a series of incidents near the Saudi capital. On September 18, Saudi-led coalition forces said they had intercepted and destroyed a suspected Houthi ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh from Yemen, according to Al Jazeera.
A day later, at least one explosion was heard near Riyadh airport, while a large plume of black smoke was seen rising from a fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, according to a report.
The renewed fighting threatens to widen a conflict that has devastated Yemen for more than a decade.
Saudi-backed forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognised government are fighting the Houthis, who control large parts of the country, including territory near the strategically important Red Sea corridor.
The conflict has also deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. More than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began, the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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