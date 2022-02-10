This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Saudi Arabia: Intercepted drone shrapnel injures 12 at airport
Saudi Arabia: Intercepted drone shrapnel injures 12 at airport
1 min read.05:00 PM ISTReuters
The Iran-aligned Houthi group often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles.
DUBAI :
Twelve people were injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yeman's Iran-aligned Houthi group said.
Air traffic operations returned to normal after standard safety procedures were carried out, the coalition said.
The injured included travellers and workers of various nationalities, it said in two statements carried by state media.
The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.
The Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured.
The coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen.
The United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, twice in January said its forces destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launch area in Yemen, after unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the UAE this year claimed by the Houthis.
