Saudi Arabia is losing its iron grip on global oil markets
Summer Said , David Uberti , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Dec 2024, 06:15 PM IST
SummaryRising U.S. production and internal OPEC+ pressure limit the kingdom’s sway over prices. Trump is a new wild card.
Saudi Arabia’s sway over the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries long meant unquestioned dominance of the global oil market. Those days are over, at least for now.
