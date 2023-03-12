Saudi Arabia launches new airline, Riyadh Air to connect 100 locations by 2030

Saudi Arabia launches new airline, Riyadh Air to connect 100 locations by 20301 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The new carrier aims to leverage Saudi Arabia's strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe and connect 100 destinations by 2030.
Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of a new national airline to be led by industry veteran Tony Douglas. The new carrier aims to leverage Saudi Arabia's strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe and connect 100 destinations by 2030. The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday.
