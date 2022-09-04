Saudi Arabia launches new tourist visa scheme for US, UK and Schengen visa holders. Details here3 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 01:49 PM IST
- to enter the issuing country or region in order to qualify for a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia
Listen to this article
Saudi Arabia has reopened the visa-on-arrival program for holders of valid visas for the US, UK and Schengen area, effective immediately. Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas and who are travelling on one of the country’s national carriers – Saudi, Flynas or Flyadeal – can now receive a 12-month tourism visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia without needing to apply in advance.