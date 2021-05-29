Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said on Saturday, but will still require quarantine procedures.

Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

The report further said that this is following the announcement of the competent authorities based on what was presented by the health authorities regarding the stability of the epidemiological situation in a number of declared countries, and the effectiveness of controlling the pandemic in some of these countries.

The country's civil aviation ministry, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stressed the need to adhere to the application of institutional quarantine procedures for those arriving from those countries.

Among the strict protocols to curb spread of the virus, the measures taken by GACA include requiring all concerned authorities and air transport companies operating in the Kingdom's airports to comply with health safety requirements and precautionary and preventive measures.

Separately, Saudi Arabia today announced that it is shipping to India more medical oxygen and tankers for ferrying them as it increases aid for the nation fighting the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Saudi Arabia shipped 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen to India and now three more containers with 60 tonnes of oxygen and another 100 containers to ferry them.

India buys 85 per cent of its oil needs, two-third of which come from OPEC countries. Iraq is its largest supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Oil refiners in India cut imports from Saudi Arabia in April, a move that was seen as a retaliatory move, but the purchase has since been restored to the original levels.

