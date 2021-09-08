Saudi Arabia will allow citizens to travel to the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. It has also lifted travel restrictions on South Africa and Argentina. Citizens will be able to travel to the three countries starting today, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Citizens will be allowed to travel to the three referred countries, stressing the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted," SPA said.

The move will come as a boost for the delayed Expo 2020 event, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade. Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of tourists to Dubai in 2020 after India, according to Dubai Tourism.

The Saudi travel ban has been in place since July. “It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom had suspended travelling to and from a number of countries in the world, based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and any epidemic threats in any of the countries," SPA said.

The daily coronavirus cases in the UAE have been dropping steadily over the past month, falling below 1,000 toward the end of August.

Meanwhile, Air India has resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia can book tickets through the Air India website.

“Air India opens bookings from India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Before booking tickets kindly read the travel guidelines carefully. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents," Air India tweeted.

The resumption of the international flights to Saudi Arabia comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers from India.

-With agency inputs

