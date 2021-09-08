Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on UAE, two other countries

Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on UAE, two other countries

Premium
File photo, Saudi passengers enter the departure terminal of Abha airport, in southwestern Saudi Arabia. 
1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Livemint

The move will come as a boost for the delayed Expo 2020 event, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade

Saudi Arabia will allow citizens to travel to the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. It has also lifted travel restrictions on South Africa and Argentina. Citizens will be able to travel to the three countries starting today, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia will allow citizens to travel to the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. It has also lifted travel restrictions on South Africa and Argentina. Citizens will be able to travel to the three countries starting today, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Citizens will be allowed to travel to the three referred countries, stressing the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted," SPA said.

“Citizens will be allowed to travel to the three referred countries, stressing the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted," SPA said.

The move will come as a boost for the delayed Expo 2020 event, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade. Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of tourists to Dubai in 2020 after India, according to Dubai Tourism.

The move will come as a boost for the delayed Expo 2020 event, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade. Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of tourists to Dubai in 2020 after India, according to Dubai Tourism.

The Saudi travel ban has been in place since July. “It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom had suspended travelling to and from a number of countries in the world, based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and any epidemic threats in any of the countries," SPA said.

The Saudi travel ban has been in place since July. “It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom had suspended travelling to and from a number of countries in the world, based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and any epidemic threats in any of the countries," SPA said.

The daily coronavirus cases in the UAE have been dropping steadily over the past month, falling below 1,000 toward the end of August. 

The daily coronavirus cases in the UAE have been dropping steadily over the past month, falling below 1,000 toward the end of August. 

Meanwhile, Air India has resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia can book tickets through the Air India website.

Meanwhile, Air India has resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia can book tickets through the Air India website.

“Air India opens bookings from India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Before booking tickets kindly read the travel guidelines carefully. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents," Air India tweeted.

“Air India opens bookings from India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Before booking tickets kindly read the travel guidelines carefully. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents," Air India tweeted.

The resumption of the international flights to Saudi Arabia comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers from India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The resumption of the international flights to Saudi Arabia comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers from India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

-With agency inputs

-With agency inputs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!