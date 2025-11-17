Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead; Jaishankar, CM Reddy express shock

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: Madinah bound bus rammed into diesel tanker, local media in Saudi Arabia reported. At least 40 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims are feared dead in the tragic incident.
Calling it a “horrific" accident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and issued helpline numbers to provide information to the families and relatives.
Reddy's office took to X and said, “A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives. Control Room Numbers: +91 79979 59754 +91 99129 19545”
“The Chief Minister has instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives,” it added.
“The Embassy expresses deep condolences on the tragic bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia,” the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said.
“The Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah are extending all assistance in the matter,” it added.
Telangana Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari, has alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support, reported news agency ANi.
Control Room Numbers:
+91 79979 59754
+91 99129 19545
Helpline numbers:
8002440003 (Toll free)
0122614093
0126614276
0556122301 (WhatsApp)
“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia,” Jaishankar wrote on X.
“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.
“Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter," Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, according to ANI.
"I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment,” he added.
