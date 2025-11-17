Live Updates

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead; Jaishankar, CM Reddy express shock

  • Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad hajj pilgrims feared dead; CM Revanth Reddy issues helpline numbers

Garvit Bhirani
Updated17 Nov 2025, 11:37:04 AM IST
Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad hajj pilgrims feared dead
Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad hajj pilgrims feared dead

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: Madinah bound bus rammed into diesel tanker, local media in Saudi Arabia reported. At least 40 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims are feared dead in the tragic incident.

Calling it a “horrific" accident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and issued helpline numbers to provide information to the families and relatives.

Reddy's office took to X and said, “A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives. Control Room Numbers: +91 79979 59754 +91 99129 19545”

“The Chief Minister has instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives,” it added.

Stay with LiveMint for live updates on Saudi Bus Accident

Follow updates here:
17 Nov 2025, 11:34:02 AM IST

Mecca Accident LIVE: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia expresses deep condolences over deaths

“The Embassy expresses deep condolences on the tragic bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia,” the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said.

“The Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah are extending all assistance in the matter,” it added.

17 Nov 2025, 11:11:49 AM IST

Medina Accident LIVE: Telangana Chief Secretary contacts Delhi, asks for details on passengers

Telangana Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari, has alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support, reported news agency ANi.

17 Nov 2025, 11:02:37 AM IST

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE: Full list of helpline numbers as tragedy befalls Umrah pilgrims

Control Room Numbers:

+91 79979 59754

+91 99129 19545

Helpline numbers:

8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301 (WhatsApp)

Read more

17 Nov 2025, 10:59:58 AM IST

Mecca bus accident LIVE: EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences over Umrah pilgrim deaths

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.

17 Nov 2025, 10:58:00 AM IST

Medina Accident LIVE: Helpline numbers shared by Consulate General of India in Jeddah

17 Nov 2025, 10:49:07 AM IST

Mecca Accident LIVE: MP Owaisi urges central government to bring bodies back to India

“Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter," Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, according to ANI.

"I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment,” he added.

17 Nov 2025, 10:45:46 AM IST

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE: CM Revanth Reddy issues helpline numbers

Reddy's office took to X and said, “A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives. Control Room Numbers: +91 79979 59754 +91 99129 19545”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldSaudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead; Jaishankar, CM Reddy express shock
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.