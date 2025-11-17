Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: 42 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims feared dead; Jaishankar, CM Reddy express shock

Saudi Bus Accident LIVE Updates: Madinah bound bus rammed into diesel tanker, local media in Saudi Arabia reported. At least 40 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims are feared dead in the tragic incident.

Calling it a “horrific" accident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and issued helpline numbers to provide information to the families and relatives.

Reddy's office took to X and said, “A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives. Control Room Numbers: +91 79979 59754 +91 99129 19545”

“The Chief Minister has instructed officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to be contacted regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives,” it added.

