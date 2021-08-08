OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to vaccinated pilgrims from abroad: Report

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to vaccinated pilgrims from abroad: Report

Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah in the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021. (REUTERS)Premium
Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah in the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 07:34 AM IST Alaa Swilam, Reuters

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting Aug. 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Islam's holiest sites' home for the second year in a row had hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage in July.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Saudi Arabia sends more than 60% of its crude exports to Asia, with China, South Korea, Japan and India the biggest buyers (Photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's Aramco raises Asia, US oil prices in sign demand seen rising

2 min read . 04 Aug 2021
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2020. (VIA REUTERS)

Umrah pilgrims return to a Mecca stilled by Covid-19

3 min read . 04 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout