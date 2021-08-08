Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to vaccinated pilgrims from abroad: Report

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 07:34 AM ISTAlaa Swilam, Reuters
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting Aug. 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures.