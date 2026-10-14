Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sri Lankan worker accused of blasphemy over Facebook comment

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence handed to Anojan Sivarasa, a 24-year-old Sri Lankan Hindu migrant worker, over a Facebook comment deemed insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad, following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by Colombo.
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, October 14, saying the Supreme Court set aside the death sentence on October 13, according to Sri Lankan news outlet Newswire.
The ruling marks a significant development in Sivarasa’s case, which triggered appeals for clemency from Sri Lankan lawmakers and religious leaders, alongside diplomatic intervention by the country’s government.
Sivarasa’s ordeal began after an incident during a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka in late June, when footage showing a young man kicking a dog accompanying Hindu pilgrims circulated on social media, triggering heated online exchanges.
During the ensuing argument, a user allegedly posted derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity.
Sivarasa responded in Tamil with a comment about Prophet Muhammad, which was subsequently deemed blasphemous.
Although Sivarasa deleted the comment soon afterwards and posted an apology video, screenshots of the exchange continued to circulate online.
His brother, Hamsidan, told the BBC that individuals in Sri Lanka emailed Sivarasa’s employer in Saudi Arabia, alerting authorities to the post. His electronic devices were seized, and his social media accounts were deleted, according to media reports.
Sivarasa was subsequently arrested and faced legal proceedings in Saudi Arabia.
On July 15, the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court sentenced Sivarasa to five years in prison and imposed a fine of three million Saudi riyals, equivalent to approximately $800,000, over the Facebook comment.
However, the case took a more serious turn after the Saudi Court of Appeal overturned the original sentence on September 17 and sentenced him to death for blasphemy under Sharia law, according to Newswire.
An appeal was subsequently filed before the Saudi Supreme Court on October 11, paving the way for the latest ruling overturning the death sentence.
The Supreme Court’s decision followed weeks of diplomatic engagement and appeals from political representatives and religious leaders in Sri Lanka seeking clemency for the migrant worker.
Efforts to secure relief for Sivarasa involved lawmakers from different communities in Sri Lanka, who appealed to Saudi authorities to reconsider the sentence.
According to the Tamil Guardian, six Tamil and Muslim MPs — Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, V. Radhakrishnan, Jeevan Thondaman, Selvam Adaikalanathan and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam — wrote to the Saudi foreign minister on September 24 seeking mercy for Sivarasa.
Senior Buddhist leaders, including the Mahanayake Theros of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya and Amarapura Maha Nikaya, also submitted memoranda to Sri Lanka’s president urging immediate intervention, the publication reported. Hindu religious leaders similarly called for action.
Sri Lanka’s diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia also intervened. The Independent reported that Sri Lankan Ambassador Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison on October 8 to enquire about his well-being after he was reportedly assaulted by a cellmate the previous week.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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