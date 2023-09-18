Saudi Arabia pauses peace deal negotiations with Israel: Report1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Saudi Arabia suspends discussions on normalizing relations with Israel due to Israel's right-wing government obstructing relations with Palestinians.
Saudi Arabia has reportedly conveyed to the Biden administration its decision to suspend discussions regarding the normalization of relations with Israel. An Israeli official in the Prime Minister's Office revealed this information, citing an unconfirmed report from the Arab news outlet Elaph.