Saudi Arabia: Planning for Hajj? All you need to know about Umrah Visa and how to apply for it from India

Saudi Arabia Visa: Saudi Arabia has reportedly revised its travel rules, restricting visa issuance for citizens of 14 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of Umrah visas to contain overcrowding due to the Hajj pilgrimage. Mint couldn't independently verify these reports.

Ahead of Hajj pilgrimage, which holds profound significance for Muslims, Livemint delves into what is Umrah visa, who is eligible and how to apply for it from India.

What is Umrah visa? An Umrah visa is a special travel permit issued by Saudi Arabia that allows Muslims to enter the country for Hajj in Mecca and Medina. It is typically single or multiple-entry visas, valid for a limited period but cannot be used for other purposes like work or tourism.

Who is eligible to apply for Umrah visa? As per the Saudi Visa official website, the eligibility for Umrah visa are:

To apply for a Saudi Umrah visa, foreign applicants must be at least 18 years old, of the Muslim faith, and meet a set of Saudi Umrah & Hajj visa requirements, detailed below.

The new Saudi visa rules 2022, have laxed previous rules, now allowing women, 18 to 65 years old, to perform Umrah without a male guardian, on the condition that they are part of a group and have the permission of their husband or father, known as a Mahram.

Children under 18 years of age must apply for a Umrah visa with a parent or legal guardian. How many India can go for Hajj this year? As per an agreement between India and Saudi Arabia, a total of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India can go for Hajj in 2025.

A total of 1,40,020 seats reserved for those traveling through the Haj Committee of India, this allocation is particularly beneficial for first-time pilgrims, while 35,005 seats are designated for Haj Group Operators.

The Haj Agreement 2025 was signed by the two countries in January 2025.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia arrests over 18,000 illegals

How to apply for Umrah visa from India? To obtain an Umrah visa from India, the candidate needs to apply through a licensed travel agency licensed by the Ministry of Hajj and accredited by the Embassy. The required documents include:

Valid passport and application

Health and vaccinations certificates

Personal photo Umrah visas are issued starting from the 1st of Safar, the second month in the Islamic calendar. The last day to apply is at the end of Shaaban, the eighth month.

The visa is free of charge and and it expires at the end of the Umrah program

When is Hajj? This year, Hajj is is expected to take place between 4th June to the 9th June 2025 in the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Islamic calendar operates on the lunar cycle, which is why it appears to shift forward approximately 11-12 days each year as it corresponds to the Gregorian calendar.

In fact, Hajj takes place between the same dates each year, i.e. between the 8th and the 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah each year, depending on the sighting of the moon

How long the Hajj lasts? The Hajj pilgrimage is performed over five to six days, from the 8th to 12th or 13th of Dhul Hijjah. When the new crescent moon is sighted, Eid al-Adha begins, which lasts for four days.

The pilgrimage is comprised of a series of rites and rituals, some of which must be performed in order and physically demanding