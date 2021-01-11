Saudi Arabia plans car-free, road-free city for future beyond oil

The 170 kilometer-long (106 miles) development called “The Line" will be part of a previously-announced $500 billion mega-project called “Neom," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a televised speech on Sunday. Construction is planned to start in the first quarter of this year. A news release described The Line as a walkable “belt of hyper-connected future communities, without cars and roads and built around nature." It said the city would have 1 million residents and create 380,000 jobs by 2030. It didn’t provide details on the plan’s expected cost or how it would be funded.