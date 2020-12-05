Saudi Arabia, Qatar near deal to end Gulf dispute, officials say

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reached a tentative deal to end a yearslong feud that has fractured the Middle East, paving the way for broader regional talks that could cool tensions between longstanding Gulf rivals by year’s end, U.S. and Gulf officials said Friday.

But Gulf officials warned that the initiative could still falter if other countries—Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt—can’t agree on how to resolve a three-year-old attempt to isolate Qatar.

Middle East leaders said Friday they were starting new talks, with the ruling emir of Kuwait—which is helping to mediate—expressing satisfaction with progress towards ultimate resolution of the conflict.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised “continuous and constructive efforts made recently to reach a final agreement to resolve a dispute that arose between brothers" and thanked President Trump for his support, according to Kuwait’s state news agency.

The signs of progress followed several days of intense U.S.-brokered talks. Jared Kushner, who is Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, and his team flew to Saudi Arabia and Qatar earlier this week in an effort to break an impasse in talks that has thwarted a deal for years.

In the talks, U.S. and Gulf officials said, Saudi Arabia and Qatar reached an agreement in principle to end the dispute. That deal could be signed within days.

If the pieces fall into place as hoped, the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, would take part in a meeting of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council later this month to formally sign a deal to end the dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the U.A.E. and Egypt.

Qatari foreign ministry spokeswoman Lolwah Al Khater said recent talks were aimed at setting up a framework for dialogue and reconciliation and future discussions would seek to end the crisis.

“We confirm that we are engaging in these talks constructively, positively and sincerely in order to advance the interests of the Gulf people," she told Qatar-backed Al Jazeera television.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a virtual conference hosted in Rome he was “somewhat optimistic that we are close to finalizing an agreement between all the nations in the dispute."

Gulf officials said the agreement is still tentative, and they voiced concerns that it could fall apart before it is signed. Saudi leaders still have to persuade the other nations to accept the compromise. Egypt has expressed reservations, Gulf officials said.

The regional dispute has hampered the Trump administration’s efforts to isolate Iran. U.S. officials are hoping that the tenuous deal will compel Qatar to distance itself from Tehran, but Gulf leaders expressed skepticism that a new agreement would address the underlying issues that led to the rift. A similar diplomatic standoff in 2014 ended after eight months only to flare up again a few years later.

As the U.S. and Saudi Arabia worked to cement the deal, Mr. Trump spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Thursday in an effort to press them on the issue, U.S. officials said.

The split started in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting U.S.-designated terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

The four Middle East nations imposed a blockade on Qatar by severing land, air and sea routes to the tiny nation on the Persian Gulf.

With initial backing from Mr. Trump, the four countries issued a list of 13 demands for Qatar to meet, including shutting down Al Jazeera, the news channel based in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and scaling back its ties with Iran.

Qatar, home to the largest U.S. military base in the region, refused. Repeated efforts to resolve the dispute have failed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

