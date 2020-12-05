Saudi Arabia, Qatar near deal to end Gulf dispute, officials say

Saudi Arabia, Qatar near deal to end Gulf dispute, officials say3 min read . 03:00 PM IST
After White House-brokered talks, Gulf leaders see progress resolving three-year-old rift between Qatar, neighbors
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have reached a tentative deal to end a yearslong feud that has fractured the Middle East, paving the way for broader regional talks that could cool tensions between longstanding Gulf rivals by year’s end, U.S. and Gulf officials said Friday.
But Gulf officials warned that the initiative could still falter if other countries—Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt—can’t agree on how to resolve a three-year-old attempt to isolate Qatar.
