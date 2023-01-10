Saudi Arabia removes restrictions for Hajj pilgrims - Here's what has changed

Saudi Arabia has announced a host of changes for Hajj pilgrims that is likely to increase the visitors' tally significantly. Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced on Monday that there will be no limit on the number of pilgrims for this year. The country has also removed age restrictions for pilgrims.
“Number of Hajj pilgrims in 1444H will return to how it was before the Coronavirus pandemic without age restrictions," the Ministry's official Twitter handle quoted him as saying during the opening of Hajj Expo 2023.
The Hajj period is expected to begin in late June this year, with officials indicating that registration priority would be given to people who have not made the pilgrimage before. The pilgrimage is one of five pillars of Islam, to be undertaken at least once by all Muslims who have the means.
While approximately 2.5 million people are believed to have made the pilgrimage in 2019, numbers have been significantly lower in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Saudi Arabia restricted entry to around one million foreign pilgrims between the ages of 18 and 65. They were also required to be fully vaccinated or immunised against COVID-19, and not suffering from chronic illness.
Details available on India's official Hajj pilgrimage website indicate that as of 2022, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accepts Covishield (AstraZeneca), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Those applying must have national or resident identity valid until the middle of July, as well as proof of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccination. In addition, they need to obtain a vaccination certificate for the ACYW quadruple meningitis vaccine at least 10 days prior to arriving at the holy sites.
Indians wishing to undertake the pilgrimage have to submit the online Hajj application form and pay the relevant registration fee. Selected pilgrims are usually informed via text messages and updates on the government website within a few weeks.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah called on all applicants to register directly through its website and not to make use of the same mobile number for more than one application.
(With inputs from agencies)
